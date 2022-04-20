Culiacán, Sinaloa.- PAS and Morena deputies remembered the activist Rosario Ibarra de Piedrarecently deceased, who was recognized for his fierce fight against forced disappearances, torture and clandestine prisons.

Speaking at the general affairs point of the Ordinary Session this Tuesday, the coordinator of the PAS Parliamentary Group, Alba Virgen Montes Álvarez, assured that to speak of Rosario Ibarra de Piedra is to speak of the pioneer of human rights in Mexico.

He specified that the social activist died at the age of 81 just this Saturday, April 16.

He recalled that Ibarra de Piedra began his fight after the disappearance of his son Jesús Piedra Ibarra, an action carried out on April 18, 1975 at the hands of agents of the Federal Security Directorate, an anti-constitutional police force created by the government to repress the protests of the students beginning in 1966 and lasting until 1977.

In the pilgrimage in search of her son, she added that she met dozens of mothers also with disappeared children, so in 1977 she formed the Committee for the Defense of Prisoners, Persecuted, Disappeared and Political Exiles of Mexico, known as the ¡Eureka Committee! !

In her struggle, added deputy Alba Virgen Montes, she confronted the State with demonstrations, including the hunger strike of August 1978 in front of the Mexico City Cathedral; event that resulted in the promulgation of the Amnesty Law and that 1,500 political prisoners were released and 57 exiles returned to the country.

“For me, Rosario Ibarra de Piedra was a consistent and defiant woman in the face of social injustice; a convincing woman in her fight; I always seek that we Mexicans have a Rule of Law and that the population is guaranteed its Freedom, ”she said.

The deputy of Morena, María Aurelia Leal López, expressed that the death of Ibarra de Piedra is about the departure of a historical figure of the left in Mexico.

He recalled that his fight began at the age of 48 following the disappearance of his son, who was a medical student, and he jumped onto the public stage when in a political act in Chapultepec, in Mexico City, he made his way between the Presidential General Staff to give a letter to President Luis Echeverría.

Due to her tenacity, she affirmed, Rosario Ibarra de Piedra became a symbol of the struggle for the disappeared.

Given her strong activism, she added, she was a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize on several occasions, and in 1982 she was the first female presidential candidate in Mexico, a candidacy she repeated in 1988.

Deputy Leal López recalled that Rosario Ibarra was a senator of the Republic and received the Belisario Domínguez medal, by the Senate of the Republic

“Mexico loses a great woman,” he said.