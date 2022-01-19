Before the House of Commons, the British prime minister repeatedly rejected the possibility of resigning, although his figure is increasingly weakened. At the moment of greatest crisis in the Johnson era, where the possibility of starting an internal process to remove him is being considered, a ‘tory’ legislator announced his pass to Labor disappointed by the poor leadership of the ‘premier’. Meanwhile, the president notified that most of the anti-Covid restrictions will be lifted.

The vertiginous fall of the figure of Boris Johnson continues to add episodes after this Wednesday, January 19, in the House of Commons, the deputies, both Labor and Conservative, demanded his resignation once again, making it clear that his political support is every more meager.

The pressures due to the scandal of the parties in his official residence in the midst of the restrictions during the pandemic led the ‘premier’ to walk on the ledge to the point that it is not ruled out that the conservatives initiate an internal process for his dismissal. According to local media reports, the 1992 Committee, an entity that brings together conservative parliamentarians without portfolios, could come into action after receiving some letters from members who disagree with Johnson.

However, for the body headed by Graham Brady to take action, the number of letters needs to rise to 54 -representing 15% of conservatives-, a figure that for now is not enough. Although it is not ruled out that the number of dissatisfied deputies will grow abruptly.

One of the most shocking moments of the day was when Conservative David Davis, a former Brexit minister and Johnson ally, asked him to step aside. “In the name of God, go away,” he said.

In the weekly session, the ‘premier’ dodged the questions of the deputies about the controversial meetings in 2020. He asked to wait for the conclusions reached by the investigation of the official Sue Gray, who is in charge of the investigations of what happened in Downing Street and if the PM was aware that they were social events and not work.

A Conservative MP switched to Labor

Christian Wakeford, from Bury South in the north of England, announced before the start of Wednesday’s session that he was going over to the Labor bloc due to discontent over Boris Johnson’s lack of leadership, dealing yet another blow to the president’s crisis. . The Prime Minister, however, dismissed the importance of this movement, assuring that they will win again in Bury South.

For his part, Keir Starmer – Labor leader – justified Wakeford’s decision alleging that Johnson “has shown that he is incapable of offering the leadership and government that the country deserves.”

Wakeford’s departure is relevant given that he was part of the group of Conservative MPs who won resounding victories in 2019 in the northern constituencies of the United Kingdom, a region traditionally captured by Labor.

Boris Johnson announced a relaxation of anti-Covid measures

In response to the harsh pressure that falls on his figure, the Prime Minister announced that the restrictive resolutions that were set at the end of 2021 with the idea of ​​stopping the spread of the Omicron variant will expire.

Starting next Thursday, January 27, in England the use of masks (even in classrooms and public transport), covid passports or the implementation of teleworking will no longer be necessary. The Conservative leader said this decision is “a reflection of the Government’s intention to trust British citizens to make the right decisions.”

In addition, on March 24, the regulations that indicate the necessary confinement when testing positive for coronavirus will also be removed if the average number of cases and hospitalizations decreases, but for now it will remain in force.

A passerby walks past portraits of British National Health Service workers set up in a temporary field hospital on the premises of St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south London, on January 5, 2022. Justin TallisAFP/File

In the House of Commons, Johnson assured that the decision is supported by the latest scientific data that shows that infection levels have dropped and that “Ómicron has already reached the peak at the national level.”

He slipped that soon “the time will come when that legal requirement can be completely eliminated.”

“As Covid-19 becomes endemic, we will have to replace legal requirements with advice and guidance, anointing citizens to be careful,” he anticipated.

The latest official data issued on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health shows that the United Kingdom registered more than 94,000 infections in 24 hours and 438 deaths from coronavirus, the highest daily figure reported since February 2021.

with EFE