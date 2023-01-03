Parties | Wille Rydman joins the basic Finns

Rydman said on Monday that he was resigning from the coalition.

On Monday MP who resigned from the coalition Will Rydman is related to basic Finns. Rydman tells about it in his blog post on Tuesday.

Rydman says that he is a candidate in the spring parliamentary elections from the ranks of basic Finns in Helsinki.

“Politically, Perussuomalaiset has developed more and more in the direction of a party that a right-wing person like me naturally votes for,” Rydman explains his decision in his writing.

In Rydman’s opinion, Basic Finns have become “increasingly a market economy party instead of their historical social populism”. In his opinion, the party’s criticism of the EU is intellectual.

PUBLISHED BY HS in June, a story in which several young women told about Rydman’s behavior that seemed oppressive. The writing did not claim that Rydman had committed any crimes.

Rydman denies having committed a sexual crime and the claims made in HS’s article. He has made a request for an investigation into HS’s article. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Central Criminal Police started a preliminary investigation against Rydman for rape, which was not discussed in the original article. Before Christmas, prosecutors announced that no charges would be filed because, based on the preliminary investigation, there was no probable cause to support Rydman’s guilt.