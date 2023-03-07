At RFI, we are committed to radio reporting to learn more about what is happening in the world. That is why we are launching a new edition of the “RFI Reporting Award in Spanish”, aimed at journalism students under 30 years of age, residing in the American continent. The name of the winner will be announced on Thursday, June 8 in our program “Paris- America”.

Journalism faculties are invited to present a candidate who must be sent by e-mail to RFI ([email protected]), between March 6 and May 14, 2023a radio report with a maximum duration of 13 minutesand all photo or video material that can enrich your work, as well as a report proposal to be carried out in Paris.

A jury made up of RFI journalists will meet to select the best work. The name of the winner will be disclosed in the “Paris América” ​​program on June 8, 2023, during the “Latin American and Caribbean Week”which will take place in France from May 25 to June 10.

The award consists of a four-week internship in the Spanish newsroom of RFI in Paris during the year 2023, with all expenses paid. During that period, the winner will be able to carry out the proposed report.

All aspiring Spanish-speaking journalists from the American continent, including the United States and Canada, can participate.

Last year, it was the Colombian Sara Cely, from the Universidad de los Andes in Bogotá, who won the prize for her reporting. “Is this how we take care of our primates?”. At a time when the preservation of natural resources and the risk of extinction of animal species are crucial issues, the journalist analyzed the social and economic alternatives offered to communities that live from the hunting and trafficking of these animals. In Paris, she made a report entitled “Latinas who teach the French new ways of eating the same thing”: portraits of women who have dabbled in alternative gastronomy in France.

“This is how we take care of primates”, a report by Sara Cely, from the Universidad de los Andes in Bogotá

The prize was awarded in 2021 to Alejandra Parra, a student at the Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá for her report “Bodies without a country: How to bury those who cross the border between Venezuela and Colombia?”, about how thousands of Venezuelan migrants cross the border in La Guajira, from Venezuela to Colombia, driven by necessity they must cross despite not having all the necessary documentation. For this reason, many throw themselves into the trails and savannahs, where some run into armed groups. When faced with them, what about the Venezuelans who are killed at the border?

“Cuerpos sin patria”, a report by Alejandra Parra, winner of the RFI Reporting Award in Spanish

In 2020 the prize was awarded to Laura Alejandra López Pineda, a student at the Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá for her report “United in Adversity: New Jersey Latinos During the Pandemic“, a report on the way in which the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the life of the Latino community in this Northeastern US state. The members of the jury chose the report for the adequacy of the topic with the current events of the year, marked by the pandemic, the US electoral campaign and the fight for the rights of minorities in that country.

“United in Adversity: New Jersey Latinos During the Pandemic”

In 2019 the award was attributed to Juan Raphael Valdeza student at the Claustro de Sor Juana University in Mexico City for her report “opposite journeys“, recorded in a migrant shelter in southern Mexico. The sound and immersive quality of its production, the strength of the testimonies collected and the spontaneity of its story were awarded, on a topical topic.

“Opposite journeys, the other face of the migrant”

In 2018, the award was attributed to Valeria Reyesstudent at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC) in Lima, for his report “A place where music is synonymous with freedom” about a state project based on music that seeks to transform the prejudices in Peruvian society around children with intellectual disabilities.

“A place where music is synonymous with freedom”

In 2017, the winner was Diana Fuentesa student at the University of San Carlos, for his report “The Xacbal de Chajul and Nebaj hydroelectric plants” that denounces the disastrous effects of dams on the indigenous Ixil population of Guatemala. Today, Diana Fuentes is the RFI correspondent in that country.

“The Xacbal de Chajul and Nebaj hydroelectric plants”

The 2016 Prize was awarded to Melany Itzel Castellanosstudent of the Communication Sciences degree at the José Vasconcelos University of Oaxaca, for his report “Hilaria and menstruation” on the stigmatization of women during menstrual periods in that region of Mexico.

“Hilaria and Menstruation”

In 2015, the winner was awarded to Juan Camilo Chaves RodriguezMaster’s student at the Center for Journalism Studies of the Universidad de los Andes in Bogotá, for his report “Natalia Ponce de León, the face of the other thousand”about the attacks on women with chemical agents in Colombia.

“Natalia Ponce de León – The face of a thousand others”

