The Integrated Transport Center announced a partial closure on Al Hosn Street – Abu Dhabi.
The Integrated Transport Center explained that the closure of the road towards the Corniche will be from Wednesday, December 20, 2023 to Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
The Integrated Transport Center called on road users to take caution and follow traffic safety instructions.
