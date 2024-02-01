Partial closure on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road and roundabout diversion

Today, Thursday, the Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced a partial closure on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road and the diversion of traffic at the Zakher Roundabout – Al Ain City.

The center wrote, in its account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), “Partial closure on the Abu Dhabi – Al Ain (E22) – Abu Dhabi road from Friday, February 2, 2024 to Sunday, February 4, 2024.”

The center added, “Two lanes will be closed from the left towards Al Ain from Friday, February 2, 2024 at (10:00 pm) until Sunday, February 4 at (12:00 noon).”

The center also announced “diversion of traffic in Zakher roundabout – Al Ain City.”

The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi explained, “The Zakher roundabout will be closed and traffic will be diverted to a temporary roundabout from Saturday, February 3, to Thursday, May 2, 2024.”

The center called on road users to take caution and follow traffic safety instructions.