TO Turinon a balcony exposed to the sun and heat which in these days does not give respite even in the Piedmontese capital, a parrot without water and foodabandoned to suffer the pains of hell, he seriously risked dying. Luckily they saved him just in time, but who knows how much he will have suffered.

There municipal police and the fire brigade of Turin they saved the poor bird, which was on a balcony of an apartment on the third floor of a building located in via Verolengo, in the regional capital city in Piedmont. The owner had gone on vacation.

When the family left him, he didn’t think about entrusting him to anyone. Indeed, she left him out on the balcony, in the sun, without the possibility of cooling off, being in the shade, drinking, having fresh food. They abandoned him there, surely destined to die given the high temperatures of these days.

The alarm was raised by a resident, who noticed that poor parrot out in the sun. He kept an eye on him and realized that there was no one in the house and that, if left out there, he would probably soon die from the strong summer heat that also affects the city of Turin.

The resident immediately called the municipal police. The city police promptly intervened, asking for the help of the fire brigade, to be able to enter the apartment and reach the balcony in the sun, where the poor bird was suffering the pains of hell.

Photo source from Pixabay

Parrot without water and food abandoned in the sun, the owner risks a complaint

The parrot is now in good hands. It is, in fact, being treated at the Non-Conventional Animal Center (CANC) in Grugliasco, in the province of Turin.

The owner, who went on vacation in fact abandoning his pet, is now facing a complaint for neglect and mistreatment.