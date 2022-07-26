With information from Raúl Egúsquiza / URPI-LR

After the death of Walther Lozadathe founder of harmony 10, hundreds of users and some artists sympathized with the family and expressed their condolences on social networks. Likewise, the singer’s official platforms were investigated and a video was found in which he told how the creation of the group’s first musical success was.

As is known, Walther Lozada died at the Guillermo Almenara hospital on the afternoon of Monday, July 25, due to a chronic illness that brought him health complications several years ago. This news was announced through the official Facebook account of Armonía 10.

The last video of Walther Lozada on social networks

On May 21, Walther Lozada published a short video summarizing how the development of his first musical production was. In this post, he emphasized having a gift for choosing the right voice to perform each song in his repertoire.

“I remember that they told me that the album was already there and I had to distribute it in Piura. That’s how I bought 500 records (…). Tears fell from happiness and joy because it was a step we had taken, very big for Piuran and northern cumbia, “he said at the beginning.

“So glad I told you the story. I’ve been a little sick again, a relapse, that’s why I haven’t been able to reach you, but ask for the stories of any song because all the songs of Armonía 10 went through this brain, ”he expressed; and added: “God gave me the gift of finding the exact timbre for the song he was going to sing.”

Announcement of the death of Walther Lozada

“God has done his will and with pain in our hearts, we tell you: ‘Goodbye, teacher Walther Arturo Lozada Floriano. Rest in peace’”, can be read in the description that accompanies a photograph of the singer.

Walther Lozada passed away. Photo: Harmony 10/ Facebook

What did Walther Lozada die of?

During an interview with La República, the daughter of the singer Bianza Lozada told why the founder of Armonía 10 died: “Unfortunately, liver cirrhosis won us the battle. We were waiting for a liver transplant and just when the transplant was already in progress, an infection ended all our illusions. For this reason, I would like to send a message to all the people: ‘Donate. Donate because my father stayed for a liver donation. There are many families that would be happier.’”

How did Walther Lozada die?

During the conversation, Bianza Lozada also revealed the situation in which her father died at the Guillermo Amenara hospital: “He left with his musicians at his side singing “El cervecero” and “Where are you love” and when they finished singing, he gave his last breath and went with the Lord. That fills us with a lot of strength,” she expressed.

How did the name Armonía 10 come about?

During an interview with the newspaper La Hora, the singer said that the group was called Golden Star, but they wanted to change its name: “I remember that we were at the Manhattan nightclub, at that time new members were already accompanying us, and between drinks we decided to change the name, we proposed options such as Constellation, Black Magic, Pentagram, until Telly Pazos said ‘Harmony’ and we liked it, but something was missing. That’s where I came up with the number 10 because it was the number of the members of the band and Armonía was 10″.

The name Armonía 10 arose in a nightclub. Photo: diffusion

Walter Lozada’s first songs in Armonía 10