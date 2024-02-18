Parma, teacher stoned by students

A teacher at a comprehensive school in Parma was insulted and stoned by some students as she left school. It happened Friday morning. As Corriere della Sera writes, the teacher “fears for her personal safety, she is afraid of going to school to teach”. In recent days, the teacher was the victim of threats in the classroom and then attacked by a group of students outside the school, who attempted to throw at least one stone at her.

“”I avoided it, it passed a few centimeters from my head”. After filing a complaint, the teacher declared that she «could not rule out retaliatory action» and turned to the teachers' union, Gilda di Parma and Piacenza, to take legal action to protect her”, explains Il Corriere. “The children those responsible for the aggression would not be new to these behaviors: the teacher herself had reported aggressive and offensive attitudes already at the end of the last school year”.

Professors and principals attacked, there have already been around thirty cases in Italian schools since the beginning of the year. Last episode in order of time in Parma. And before that in Varese, where a teacher was stabbed by a 17-year-old student. Other cases of attacks at school recently in Taranto, Foggia, Cosenza, Abbiategrasso, Modena.

Cristina Costarelli, president of the National Association of Principals of Lazio, underlines to Adnkronos that “there is no single path that leads to a solution. Faced with attacks of this kind, a sanctioning and even punitive intervention is needed based on the gravity of what happens , because aggression is not acceptable from any point of view: if within the school a disciplinary sanction is needed and then if it turns into an aggression complete with a complaint we must act accordingly, it is out of the question.”

“There could be greater attention around schools: we often talk about video surveillance, we also talk about the intervention of the police in more risky situations, but it is certainly not a solution that can be imagined widespread, also because the school is a place of reception and therefore a militarization of schools is unthinkable – highlights Costarelli – It is therefore necessary to intervene with an educational, corrective and above all institutional respect factor, which must absolutely be recovered with the collaboration of the families. Behind the students who perform these actions are also carried out by families: the problem often, or almost always, shifts to the school, but there are families who do not check where their children are and what they are doing during non-school hours. There is a complex series of factors to be taken into consideration. What is certain is that in the face of these strong actions, punitive and sanctioning intervention cannot be evaded.”