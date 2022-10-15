The Calabrians, beaten 0-2, leave the top of the standings to Lucarelli’s team, who wins 3-2 in Benevento recovering the double disadvantage. But the result of Bari is still missing, who could take first place by scoring points with Ascoli

Lorenzo Pastuglia

If Frosinone dreams after Friday’s success in Venice, so does Ternana, who overturns Cannavaro’s Benevento 3-2 in the crazy match of Vigorito, takes the fifth success in a row and thus goes in the lead. This is because Reggina and Brescia fall again: Pippo Inzaghi’s amaranth at Parma (2-0), Pep Clotet’s Lombard 2-1 in Cagliari. Blessin’s Genoa rises to fifth place, who remains with the man in Cosenza for more than an hour (red to Bani), but closes 2-1. Daniele De Rossi’s first in Serie B ends up in a draw: it is 0-0 by Spal in Cittadella. Another equal, but spectacular and full of eurogol, is Barbera’s 3-3 between Palermo and Pisa. Modena, on the other hand, does not stop anymore, and takes the third consecutive victory by demolishing Moreno Longo’s Como 5-1 at home. However, there is no time to breathe: at 4.15 pm there is the challenge of San Nicola between the surprising Bari of the bomber Cheddira (who are looking for the top of B) and the Ascoli of Mr. Bucchi.

Benevento-Ternana 2-3 – After the soft touch of Partipilo, thwarted by Paleari, it is the hosts who find the goal with a shot by Tello from 25 meters: ball first on the post, then on the unfortunate Iannarilli. Partipilo then devours another goal, before the penalty from La Gumina confirmed by the Var: from the spot the former Empoli displaces the rival goalkeeper and scores 2-0 in the 38th minute. In the first half final Karic could make a set from the edge, before Ternana shortens the result with Sorensen in the 58th minute (with a header, with the goal unguarded). The guests had also found another goal shortly before, from a corner with Donnarumma’s squash, but canceled because on Palumbo’s cross the ball had gone out. Lucarelli’s team still goes to a thousand, so much so that first he scores 2-2 in the 73rd minute (shot from the edge of the Pettinari area) and then overturns it with a left on the edge of Di Tacchio in the 81st minute. The Umbrians now dream: they bypass Reggina and (waiting for Bari) are first at 19. See also F1 | Ferrari: Sainz had given the ok to the pit, the wall kept him out

Cagliari 2-1 Brescia – In the first part of the game, Brescia is not at Unipol Domus, and Cagliari immediately extends. The Lombard maneuver in the 1-0 was a disaster: Lezzerini’s postponement ended first on Papetti and then on Mancosu, who serves in the small Luvumbo area. Falco’s aerial shot postpones the 2-0 just for a few minutes: Deiola (among the best and at 33 ‘) takes care of bagging in front of the goal, after the assist from the right by Di Pardo. In the second half, Lezzerini saves in a split a possible own goal (77 ‘) that was being born after Huard’s back pass, while Olzer shortens in the 90’ ​​with a left that beats Radunovic. In the final, Bisoli asks for a penalty for a very light touch of Di Pardo’s arm, but the referee Chiffi lets it go on. Liverani wins, Brescia has not done so since September 16th.

Cittadella-Spal 0-0 – In Cittadella it was a first part of the match lacking in opportunities: only the opportunity was recorded in the 1 ‘of Antenucci, left free in front of Alfonso, but who kicks high. Then many duels on the pitch, but one ends with an expulsion: Danzi’s intervention on Esposito’s ankle in the 44th minute was very bad, which could have ended much worse. In the end the captain manages to continue with the match, while the home midfielder takes the second yellow card and ends up in the shower early. Even in the second half, few emotions. A free kick from Esposito goes out not far from Kastrati’s post, in the final then comes the second red for the Cittadella di Branca. The first of De Rossi ends in a draw.

In Cosenza, the game ignites in six minutes: first Coda on a penalty (Rigione's hand) scores 1-0 in the 31st minute, then three minutes later Bani's second yellow card arrives for a foul on Nasti. However, the griffins do not feel the blow, on the contrary, the expert Strootman thinks about it, flying from outside, to find the 2-0. When everyone was ready in the locker room, the referee Baroni conceded a dubious penalty to the hosts (revised with the Var) for Panic's volley on Sabelli: Butic shortened from the spot. A goal that charges Cosenza, who returned to the field in the second half with another look, but the match does not arrive. Blessin's Genoa can fly in fifth place.

The goals are the same, like the interpreters, only the side of the corner changes. Tremolada kicks, captain Pergreffi bags like a real bomber in the penalty area. So Modena finds the extension on Como in the first half, scoring two goals between 11 'and 23'. The former Cosenza then could make three of a kind from a corner, before Armellino's 3-0 lead (41 ') not rejected well by Vigorito. For the midfielder it is the first goal of the season, for Diaw instead the fourth, and as it happens again on a beautiful corner by Tremolada, just back from the break. For Como it is really a "no" day: Cutrone's goal of the possible 4-1 is canceled by the Var, for offside of the striker on an assist from Mancuso. And even comes the fourth goal conceded from a corner kick. The assist is no longer from Tremolada, but from Duca, who serves in the center Pergreffi: the captain makes the bank, and Magnino just has to push on the net. The same Cutrone still manages to find the goal of the flag, kicking on the fly on the soft touch of Cerri. For Modena it is the third success in a row, after those with Reggina and Ascoli.

It is forbidden to lose again after the three knockouts with Frosinone, Sudtirol and Ternana. Palermo knows this and approaches the match well, so much so that they find the goal with Di Marino, good at beating Nicolas after Brunori's spit. But when the rosanero were checking, in the 25th minute the impossible magic of Idrissa Touré arrived, natural right-footed but able to pull around at the intersection with the left-handed. Pigliacelli can only watch, but then rejoices in the 47th minute, when his partner Elia finds the 2-1. On an assist from the always excellent Brunori (tunnel to Barba), the attacker born in 1999 on loan from Atalanta only needs to place with his right foot. And he also makes a 3-1 right winger in the 57th minute (validated by the Var), unloading a powerful shot from outside on an assist from Mateju. Not even time to breathe, which Pisa shortened seven minutes later with Gliozzi: a goal with an empty net, after the miracle that Pigliacelli had made on Tramoni's first shot. The latter, in the 78th minute, finds his first goal of the season with a wonderful shot under the crossroads, kicking in a backward turn of the right and counterbalance. The last emotion is a post by Luca Vido: at Barbera it ends 3-3.

Parma 2-0 Reggina – As in Cittadella, a first half of very few emotions. The ducals try with the header of Inglese, the amaranth with Fabbian and with the shot of Canotto, in the penalty area. At the beginning of the second half, the game unlocks with Oosterwolde’s super goal in the 51st minute, good at making the whole field, after winning a contrast with Di Chiara, and bagging left diagonally (badly, however, Colombi). Pippo Inzaghi’s team tries to react, but suffers the goal of Lautaro Valenti’s knockout in the 75th minute, which he has to push into the net after Vazquez’s blow and Tutino’s assist. At the Tardini, Parma restarts after the draw with Pisa.