This optimism comes after El Mouradia Palace received a number of Libyan leaders. Algeria put forward several proposals, most notably the possibility of convening an international conference at the level of foreign ministers in Algeria to support the idea of ​​organizing elections, which, according to the Algerian point of view, remains the only and best option for resolving the crisis.

The Algerian position emerged clearly during the recent visit of the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Minfi, to Algeria, in preparation for the holding of the 31st session of the Arab Summit in Algeria, on November 1-2.

After receiving the exile, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said: “All friends in Europe and abroad, even brothers, are certain today that the solution in Libya inevitably passes through elections and according to what the Libyans themselves decide and without interference from any party.”

Algerian-French compatibility

Algerian optimism refers to the recent visit of the French Prime Minister, Elizabeth Bourne, to Algeria, where France put the Libyan file on the table for discussion.

Observers point out that there is a great consensus in the views between the Algerian and French parties regarding the Libyan issue.

“Economic interests are the cornerstone of the essence of the Libyan conflict, and European countries are now suffering on several fronts, and therefore, it is clear that the worsening security situation in Libya no longer serves their interests,” said Ali Rouineh, a retired Algerian strategist and officer.

The Algerian security expert pointed out that NATO member states are no longer able to play the same role they played in Libya ten years ago.

Experts believe that Algeria is trying to draw an international road map with European actors, with the aim of achieving the goals of 2030, with regard to the issue of combating terrorism.

“Algeria is one of the countries most concerned with stability in Libya, given its long common borders, and it will seek, based on its experience in fighting terrorism, to ensure a safe exit for Libya from the impasse,” Rouena said.

Prior to that, Algeria sought to position itself as a mediator between the Libyan parties, and called for an immediate ceasefire and a reduction in conflict in various fields, including the energy sector and the distribution of wealth.

And soon the Algerian mediation collided with the deteriorating security situation on the ground, which witnessed tensions and violence in many major Libyan cities.

Tebboune’s statements coincided with the arrival of the new UN envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, to Tripoli to carry out his duties and search for a consensus leading to the organization of comprehensive national elections at the earliest opportunity.

Eyes on the Arab summit

The Libyans are awaiting the outcomes of the Arab summit, while a member of the House of Representatives, Abdel Nasser bin Nafeh, expressed his optimism that the summit would be held in Algeria.

Bennafa said: “We look forward to the summit in Algeria achieving Arab consensus, to ensure stability in Libya and to allow it to return to the bosom of the Arab and international community.”

The professor at the Faculty of Political Science at the University of Algiers, Radwan Bouhidel, linked the tone of optimism that has become on the lips of many actors, with “the size of the international will, which is clearly moving towards rejecting any scenario to divide Libya.”

Bohidel told Sky News Arabia: “It seems that Algeria has new information about the Libyan crisis and will present it as a proposal at the Arab summit table.”

Algeria is seeking to pass the idea of ​​reconciliation, among the outcomes of the Arab summit, in which the Libyan file will have the lion’s share.

“The Algerian initiative seeks to provide political solutions before going to constitutional solutions, including holding presidential elections that bring together all parties, away from any foreign interference,” Bohidel said.