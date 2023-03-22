Parliamentary elections | “Oh, what a good time!” In a video, the presidents react to stereotypical claims about their parties

How Petteri Orpo (kok) respond to the claim that the coalition hates the poor?

How about Sanna Marin (sd) that only centenarians would vote for Sdp?

Or Riikka Purra (ps) to the fact that, in the opinion of basic Finns, everything is due to immigration?

These and many other questions were answered when HS asked the presidents of nine parties to answer the stereotypes often presented about their party. Opinions and claims were collected from social media.

The presidents each respond to three statements in the videos below. The videos have previously been published on HS’s social media accounts.

The center from the chairman From Annika Saariko were asked, among other things, their position on the well-known claim “Kepu always fails”.

“This wouldn’t have been an interview at all if this question hadn’t come up. Not true. You can trust the center”, Saarikko answered.

The greens chairman Maria Ohisalo on the other hand, he was able to answer, among other things, the claim that the Greens hate those who live in the countryside.

“In no case is this true. We actually have an organization called Maaseutu ja erä-vhíret, too, and people from all over Finland,” Ohisalo answered, among other things.

The Left Alliance chairman Lee Andersson laughed a little when he was presented with the claim “young women and old communist men vote for the left alliance”.

According to Andersson, it is a good thing that there are people from different backgrounds in the leftist union.

“The party cannot be just one person or look like just one. It would be awful to be in the party with people who are all the same as me,” Andersson said.

Christian Democrats chairman Sari Essayah responded to the claim that his party would not tolerate sexual and gender minorities.

“It is not true. To us, all people are just as valuable,” Essayah said.

The coalition According to Petteri Orpo, the coalition does not hate the poor.

“Oh, what a good time! Ever since the association was founded, now more than a hundred years ago, it was written there that our central goal is to take care of the underprivileged,” Orpo said, among other things.

Basic Finns According to Riikka Purra, in the opinion of basic Finns, not everything is due to immigration.

“But yes, bad immigration policy has an impact on many things, especially through the economy. If the taxpayer incurs a lot of costs, it will be removed from everything else,” said Purra.

Liike Nytin For Harry Harkimo among other things, the claim was made that his party is moneymen’s play with politics.

“That is absolutely wrong. I’m serious about politics and I want to bring about change,” said Harkimo.

Sdp’s Sanna Marin said she hasn’t heard anything about the Sanna Marin cult.

“I know that all kinds of conspiracy theories are sometimes cultivated on social media, but we don’t have a cult. Really happy and good party people, which is always nice to see,” said Marin.

Rkp’s chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson were asked to comment on things like eating crabs and sailing.

“I think supporters of other parties also love sailing, but maybe not as much as ours,” he said.