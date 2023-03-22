As always, Netflix has unveiled the new leaderboards for the most viewed TV series and films in Italyprecisely between 13 and 19 March 2023. As you will be used to seeing by now, at the top there is always the same name and the few new ones remain in the queue. Let’s start with the Top 10 of the most watched TV series in Italy as of March 19, 2023:

Sea Out – Season 2 Sea Out – Season 1 You – Season 4 The Glory – Season 1 Darkness and Bones – Season 2 Purple like the sea – Season 1 Outer Banks – Season 3 Sex/Life – Season 2 Entrevias – Season 2 Hasta El Cielo The series – Season 1

26 and 25, that’s the number of weeks spent in the Top 10 since Sea Out, with Season 2 and Season 1, respectively (though not consecutively). For some time, however, the Italian TV series has dominated the first two positions and nothing can move it. You has been on for five weeks, followed by Outer Banks who have been in the Top 10 for three weeks. The only novelties are Tenebre e Ossa and Hasta El Cielo La serie, which however start with the handbrake, in fifth and tenth position respectively. Will there be a series capable of unseating Mare Fuori?

Let’s see now Top 10 most watched films in Italy as of March 19, 2023:

Luther: To Hell It was time An island for change Don’t Let Go Robin Hood Prince of Thieves noise All Quiet on the Western Front Money Shot: The Story of Pornhub The Magician’s elephant Chloe Between Seduction and Deception

As far as feature films are concerned, it holds up in first position Luther To Hell: together with An island for a change, it is in the Top 10 for the second week. However, the real success of Netflix is ​​All Quiet on the Western Front, in the charts for the fifth week. The rest, on the other hand, is made up of novelties, as is often the case with films. We also note the presence of an animated film, The Magician’s Elephant.





Finally, we leave you with the data from the previous week.