According to the election survey, the share of women among the supporters of Basic Finns has increased.

Sdp got votes in the last parliamentary elections due to tactical voting, especially from supporters of the Greens and the Left Alliance, according to the Finnish National Election Research Consortium (FNES) from the research.

However, according to the research, a large part of the voters of the Greens and the Left Alliance had a very positive attitude towards the Sdp, which means that for a large part of the voters the Sdp was just as desirable an option as, for example, the Greens or the Left Alliance. Thus, according to the study, voting for Sdp was not just about tactics.

Research by the green front leaked the most to the Sdp. In this year’s parliamentary elections, the party lost 19 percent of its 2019 voters to Sdp and 27 percent to other parties, mainly to the coalition and the left-wing coalition. 18 percent did not vote at all.

Only a little over a third of those who voted for the Greens in 2019 also chose the party in this year’s parliamentary elections.

Half of the voters voted for the same party in both the 2019 and 2023 parliamentary elections.

According to the study, 60–72 percent of those who voted for the Kokomo, Basic Finns, Sdp, Center, Rkp or Christian Democrats in 2019 remained loyal to their parties this year as well.

Ideologically the biggest change between the 2019 and 2023 parliamentary elections is research by happened in the supporters of basic Finns. Only a small part of them place themselves in the ideological left or center.

In addition, the proportion of women who voted for basic Finns is the highest in the study by increased considerably. The share of men who voted for basic Finns has remained almost unchanged, but for women it has risen by five percentage points.

In the last parliamentary election, 43 percent of women reported that they had voted for either the Greens, the Left Alliance, or the Sdp, while the corresponding percentage for men was 29 percent. On the other hand, more than half of the men said that they voted for the main parties in the current government, the Kokomo or Basic Finns. About a third of the women said they voted for them.