Whoever wins celebrates, whoever loses explains. A popular adage that has been very fashionable lately could be taken as the perfect example to describe the verbal duel – because on the track, there is no history – between Red Bull Racing and Mercedes.

The Brackley team is now far from being able to boast the role of rival of the team managed by Christian Horner. Only one victory in 36 grands prix for Mercedes, which came thanks to George Russell last season, in Brazil. Then nothing more, in a performance oblivion due to choices that turned out to be incorrect and a perseveration of the error that was as sinister as it was painful.

Over the course of the last few weeks, first Lewis Hamilton and then Toto Wolff have released statements in which, implicitly or otherwise, the successes of the Milton Keynes team have been belittled, but also the new record of 10 consecutive victories signed by Max Verstappen 2 weeks ago at the Italian Grand Prix.

If Red Bull has to respond to verbal attacks, it knows it has an unparalleled weapon in the world championship. We are talking about Helmut Marko, super consultant, controversial, frank, direct, discussed and questionable figure. Also in this case the former Austrian pilot placed the inevitable hit.

“The difference between us and Mercedes is this,” he told Motorsport.com. “We look to our team to get the best performances from our own team, and we don’t worry about Mercedes until they are our serious competitor.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We just look at our own stuff. We do the best we can and we don’t make up the kinds of stories like they’re doing.”

These blinding rockets fired at eye level by Marko follow the first jab from Max Verstappen, who suggested that it is not easy for Mercedes to accept defeats after years at the top of Formula 1.

“I think it’s very difficult for Mercedes to accept defeats. That’s the problem when you win for so many years, of course,” Verstappen said at the Monza weekend. “But in the end you also have to be realistic. If it’s not possible to win, then it’s not possible. You also have to be able to appreciate what other teams do. We did it in the years when Mercedes dominated.”

“At the time we just said to ourselves: ‘We have to work harder’, because at the time we were not good enough compared to them. You can continue to say that all the results we are achieving at the moment are not that special, or at least this that’s what they probably think, but in the end you have to focus on yourself, because that’s the only thing you can influence.”