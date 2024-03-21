Retired from football because age forced him, Vicente del Bosque continues to be closely linked to Spanish football, and for the fourteenth time he presented the edition of his sports campus, of which he said he was proud for continuing to promote “the formation of values” through its academy. and be one of the factors that Spanish sport finds itself in the dimension it occupies today.

The former national coach, world champion in 2010, celebrated that La Roja is today in such “good hands” with Luis de la Fuente, although he recalled, facing the next European Championship in Germany, that chance plays its role in these tournaments. «We had a recognized system, but we were also lucky; “Football often depends on it too,” he said at the event held at the Work Café Santander in Madrid, in which he was showered with praise from many of those present, not only for his well-known conversational spirit but also for his excellent professional sports career.

The Salamancan coach was surrounded by José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid, and José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, president of the Higher Sports Council. Likewise, it was attended by illustrious soccer players such as former players Julen Lopetegui, Manolo Sanchís, Juanfran, Aitor Karank, José Antonio Camacho; the president of Atlético de Madrid, Enrique Cerezo; Paco Díez, president of the Madrid Football Federation or David Aganzo, president of AFE and FIFPro.

“Spain maintains its hegemony in European football,” highlighted the only coach who has made La Roja world champion, who also wanted to emphasize the good work of the Riojan coach in preparing the team for the Euro Cup that will begin. on June 14 in Berlin, with the incorporation of several young talents such as Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí or Nico Williams. «Age doesn't matter, it is not a merit, it is a status. You have to take the good ones and these are the best. “Whoever is good starts playing early and there are others who are older like Luka Modric who, since they are good, can last as long as they want,” said the coach, who after being praised for his way of dominating the atmosphere in the Spanish and Spanish locker rooms. Real Madrid, with whom he won two Champions Leagues, pointed out that “there is no greater injustice than treating everyone equally.”

Continuing with the path of this team, which will play two friendlies in the next few days against Colombia in London and against Brazil at the Bernabéu, another former coach present there, such as Julen Lopetegui, who coached the senior Spanish team between 2016 and 2018, pointed out that He likes “the freshness of this team, its players, the feeling of present and future; “We are a benchmark in world football.” A thread that was also continued by José Antonio Camacho, who showed enthusiasm for La Roja: «There are many young boys and we must have patience and trust with them because of how they are doing in their clubs. They are on the right path”.

«Spanish football lacks cordiality»



The objective of the former coach regarding this edition of the 'Vicente del Bosque Football Academy' is “to transmit our knowledge and professional experience to young players, coaches, clubs, academies and organizations interested in receiving reinforcement training under his methodology. Similarly, the man from Salamanca analyzed that Spanish football “lacks cordiality and good coexistence between all levels”, instead of issues that he “dislikes”, because he would “like football to have the greatest possible reputation.”

This is what Del Bosque referred to when asked about the operation initiated by the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard launched for crimes of corruption and money laundering that included searches in the FEF and also in the house in Granada of its former president Luis Rubiales. , for alleged irregularities in contracts since 2018 and which include those for the celebration of the Spanish Super Cup in Arabia. «I can't, and I don't want to, look the other way. Let whoever has to solve it solve it, and nothing more. What I do think would be good is that from all levels, CSD, AFE, RFEF, League, we have cordiality, it will be good for everyone,” he reiterated.

The Vicente del Bosque academy was founded in 2011 and since then it has promoted the formation of sporting values. More than 15,500 athletes of 26 nationalities and 450 national and international coaches have passed through its facilities. The Salamanca coach will offer details of his campus, which will take place in Jerez, Tres Cantos (Madrid), Mallorca, Estepona (Málaga), Calanda (Teruel), San Fernando, Puerto de Santa María and Chiclana, in Cádiz.