Parks | Construction work continues at Ruukinlahtenpuisto in Lauttasaari

In Ruukkinlahtenpuisto, trees are cut down and new ones are planted. An intermediate storage area is being built for the snow and preparations are also being made for the construction of the bubble hall.

Helsinki In Lauttasaari, an asphalted interim storage area for snow will be built on the western edge of Ruukinlahtenpuisto. In summer, the area becomes a playground. The idea is to make the area so that snow melting equipment can be used in the area in winter, says the city of Helsinki in its press release.

In addition, the area is preparing for the construction of the future bubble hall, which will be managed by the Sports Association PPJ.

Construction work in the region will start during March and last until the fall of 2025.

The work includes cutting down 30 trees during March. However, new trees 32 and other plants will be planted in the park.

The builders renewed the corridors, equipment and plantings. The lighting will also be renewed.

The northern part of the park will be made into a natural stormwater wetland.

The work is being done in the area between Länsiväylä and Lauttasaarentie, which is bounded by Lahnalahdentie in the west and Ruukinlahdentie in the east.