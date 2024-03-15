The developers of Dee Dee Creation and the publisher Maximum Entertainment have announced the release period of the peculiar Squirrel with a Gun, a game in which we will play a very angry squirrel and, as the title suggests, capable of holding a gun. The game will be available during the next year fallon PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.
The beginning of the story of Squirrel with a Gun is very simple: when the baddest squirrel on the block learns about the world of crime and how to hold a gun, nothing can stop him in his quest for golden acorns.
In addition to facing heavily armed agents, we will also be able to annoy and rob passers-by, interrupt picnics and set the neighborhood on fire.
A very bad squirrel
The announcement was accompanied by a trailer that offers new gameplay sequences, which mix shooter, sandbox and puzzle platformer. In addition to guns, the rodent will be able to wield various firearms such as sniper rifles, machine guns and bazookas.
If necessary, he will be able to drive a sort of toy car and pull out his claws to attack the unfortunate person in question with a fury comparable to that of good old Kratos from God of War. He will also have the opportunity to customize the protagonist by changing the color of his coat or making him even more adorable with various hats and costumes.
