The developers of Dee Dee Creation and the publisher Maximum Entertainment have announced the release period of the peculiar Squirrel with a Gun, a game in which we will play a very angry squirrel and, as the title suggests, capable of holding a gun. The game will be available during the next year fallon PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.

The beginning of the story of Squirrel with a Gun is very simple: when the baddest squirrel on the block learns about the world of crime and how to hold a gun, nothing can stop him in his quest for golden acorns.

In addition to facing heavily armed agents, we will also be able to annoy and rob passers-by, interrupt picnics and set the neighborhood on fire.