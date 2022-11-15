It comes at a time when the gap between stock markets in the UK and France has narrowed since Britons voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

The total market value of initial offerings in the Paris market exceeded the London Stock Exchange in terms of dollar value, and the value of British stocks that focus on the local market declined during the current year.

Shares of French luxury goods manufacturers such as LVMH have also risen recently.

This came in the impact of concerns about economic growth in the United Kingdom and its reflection on assets, while optimism about China’s easing of restrictions related to the anti-Corona virus policy led to a rise in the shares of some French commodities.

On the other hand, currency movements also worked in favor of the French stock exchange, as the pound sterling fell by 13 percent against the dollar this year, while the euro fell about 9 percent.