Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 And Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 they are about to get theirs Season 1 it’s a official trailer of Activision Blizzard announces the departure of the new Battle Passes and the expected contents, organized as a kind of map.

Instead of a linear 100-level structure, the new Battle Pass is structured as a map called “Combat Map”with different sectors that allow you to get various unlockable rewards.

Inside we find 20 free tiers to unlock, which contain, among other objects, also the Victus XMR sniper rifle, the BAS-P submachine gun and various other elements, such as the operator Zosar “Zeus” Kalu inside the pass for a fee, as an immediate reward.

The “Combat Map” in which the Battle Pass is represented is divided into 21 sectors of combat, ranging from A0 to A20, connected to each other. Once users have unlocked all rewards in all sectors of the map, a “victory sector” emerges with further bonus rewards inside.

The Battle Pass also contains 1400 COD Points, with the possibility of obtaining 400 through the free elements of the Pass, while the other 1000 come from the paid version, with a system that should allow players who complete it to regain most of the points spent on the purchase of the Battle Pass Premium.

As we previously reported, Season 1 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will begin tomorrow, November 15, 2022, with lots of new features coming for both Activision Blizzard games, so let’s see the presentation trailer of the new season.