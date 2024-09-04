Paris Olympics | Yle: The athletes in the anonymous letter receive solid support from the Finnish team

Paris Olympics|Yle sent a survey to all Finns who competed in the Paris Olympics.

4.9. 20:30

Helsingin Sanomat and Ilta-Sanomat published at the end of August an anonymous letter from four Finnish Olympic athletes who competed in Paris, in which the athletes criticized, among other things, the lack of unity and the apathy of the team management towards top athletes.

According to the letter, some of the Finns had been left so alone in the competition village that they had cried from anxiety.

General Sports said on Wednesday that it had sent a survey to each of the 56 Finnish athletes who competed in the Paris Games. The main question was whether the descriptions of the anonymous letter corresponded to the athletes’ own experiences in Paris.

31 athletes responded to Yle.

Of the respondents, 58.1 percent said either “yes” or “partially”. 41.9 percent said “no”.

Yle conducted the survey anonymously, but offered the opportunity to comment under your own name as well.

Just judoka Martti Puumalainen emerged by name.

“I don’t belittle anyone’s experiences, but the letter was quite radical. It didn’t match my experience. For myself, I can say that it was really nice with all the people,” Puumalainen, who lived in the Olympic Village for six days, told Yle.

Finnish did not achieve a single medal position at the Paris Olympics. It was the first time that Finland missed out on a medal at the Olympic Games.