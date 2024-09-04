Price movements

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $2,494 an ounce by 15:35 GMT, recovering from a two-week low of $2,471.80 hit earlier in the session.

US gold futures also rose 0.1 percent to $2,525.70.

Data showed that job opportunities in the United States fell to their lowest level in three and a half years in July.

This has reinforced traders’ speculation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 50 basis points during its meeting scheduled for September 17-18.

Peter A. Grant, vice president and chief metals strategist at Zaner Metals, said markets are pricing in a 100 basis point rate cut by the end of the year, which would mean a 50 basis point rate cut at one of the next three meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the central bank’s decision-making body, but it is unlikely to be the first.

Low interest rates would support the trend towards holding non-yielding gold.

As for other precious metals, silver rose in spot transactions by 0.5 percent to $28.19 per ounce.

Platinum also rose 0.7 percent to $909.57, while palladium fell 0.1 percent to $937.25.