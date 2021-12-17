Terrorist Salah Abdeslam (32) had a girlfriend. Her name was Yasmina and they had known each other since they were 15. A photo of their engagement was shown in court in Paris. That was in Belgium in 2010. They lived there then. Abdeslam beamed in the photo. He was holding Yasmina’s hand, wearing a smart black suit and silk tie.

That was a bit of a squeeze in court. There were survivors and relatives of the attacks in Paris. Their loved ones had been murdered in cold blood and perpetrator Abdeslam now appeared on screen as the merry betrothed. Belgian police officers later interrogated Yasmina, they told the judge in Paris. “We’ve been together for a long time,” Yasmina said of Abdeslam. “He was quite the party animal. He went out, drank alcohol and smoked joints.”