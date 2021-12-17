Genoa – Massimo Ferrero, according to the Guardia di Finanza, used part of the special financing obtained by Sampdoria (as by other companies) during the pandemic, to pay settlement agreements of other companies of its group, then involved in the bankruptcies that cost the now former Sampdoria patron the arrest for bankruptcy. The accusation is contained in a report from the Economic-Financial Police Unit of Cosenza, sent to the Public Prosecutor of Paola which investigates Ferrero.

In particular, in the opinion of the Fiamme Gialle, 400 thousand euros were used from the 25 million tranche that Sampdoria had obtained as a “Sace fund” during the height of Covid, as a measure to support liquidity, materially disbursed by Macquarie Bank International Limited with the guarantee of Sace, spa of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. To certify theimproper use of the payment theoretically intended to compensate for the damage caused by the coronavirus, there are always wiretaps and emails according to the Finance. The Unione Calcio Sampdoria, which will detail its position in the next few hours, reaffirms that all 25 million have been used to pay salaries, investments and in any case activities related to Sampdoria and lawful.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS