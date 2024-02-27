At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Qualcomm Technologies presented the FastConnect 7900 mobile connectivity system, the first system to embrace artificial intelligence to optimize performance, simultaneously integrating cutting-edge technologies such as Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth and Ultra Wideband , all in a single, small 6nm chip. FastConnect 7900 represents a true revolution in the field of connectivity, thanks to the adoption of artificial intelligence which allows the system to dynamically adapt to different use scenarios and environments. This translates into significant improvements in power consumption, network latency and throughput. The adaptability of FastConnect 7900 is not the only feature that distinguishes it: the chip also integrates advanced proximity technologies such as Ultra Wideband, Wi-Fi Ranging and Bluetooth Channel Sounding, creating an unprecedented set of features for locate, access and control devices securely.

The FastConnect 7900 also leverages a new class of RF front-end modules and introduces the next-generation implementation of High Band Simultaneous technology, a key pillar of the Wi-Fi 7 era. This technology is essential for seamless multi-device experiences and represents a key element for the Qualcomm Expanded Personal Area Network (XPAN) and Snapdragon Seamless experiences, promising a qualitative leap in the interaction between the devices we use every day. Javier del Prado, vice president and general manager of mobile connectivity at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., underlined the importance of this innovation: “FastConnect 7900 is a technological feat that raises the performance bar, integrating Wi-Fi 7 functionality and Cutting-edge Bluetooth with ultra-wideband in a single chip. This system not only continues the legacy of our first generation Wi-Fi 7 offering, but also ushers in new ways of connecting, enriching artificial intelligence, proximity and multi-device experiences across the devices we use and love.”