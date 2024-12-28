Months after an exciting closing ceremony at the Stade de France brought the curtain down on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the sporting event par excellence of this ending year continues to make people talk. If during the competition the healthiness of the waters of the Seine River, the Olympic village and its anti-sex beds, the discussed participation of transgender athletes or some controversial results were topics of conversation, now the medals won by some of the athletes have attracted the spotlight.

Specifically, those that have once again hit the media have been the bronze medals won by the French 4×100 meter medley relay team formed by the almost unbeatable Léon Marchand and his teammates Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, Clément Secchi and Rafael Fente.

One of them, Clement Secchishared through social networks an image of the unfortunate state in which his medal was, too deteriorated for only a few months having passed since he received it in the city of light. “Crocodile skin,” the swimmer wrote to describe the terrible state of the medal.

The publication of the image spread through social networks, generating disbelief and much criticism. Among those who were able to observe and comment on it, the Yohann Ndoye-BrouardSecchi’s partner and member of that relay team that won bronze. “Yours is still in shape,” he replied ironically, accompanying his message with a crying emoticon.









“Show yours,” he received as a response from one user. And he didn’t hesitate to do it. Next to a text message accompanied by two crying emoticons that said “Paris 1924”the 24-year-old French swimmer published two photographs, of the front and back of his medal, which showed its deteriorated condition, very similar to that shown by Clément Secchi’s bronze.

An old controversy

In reality, the controversy over the Paris 2024 medals is not new. Already during the Olympic event in the capital of France, several athletes complained publicly about the quality of the medals. American skateboarder Nyjah Huston He even went viral by showing in a video how his bronze medal was just 15 days after winning it.

“It looked good when it was new,” she said, later explaining that “after leaving it on my skin, with a little sweat, and then leaving it with my friends over the weekend, apparently they are not as good quality as one would think.” . «It looks like he just returned from the war. “I could have won it in 1982,” he added.

The criticism led to some estimates being made about the value of the different medals with which the athletes were awarded in Paris, and among the conclusions it was stated that while a gold medal would reach 863 euros and the silver medal would reach 863 euros. 436, that of the bronze medal would not even reach 5 euros.

The problem with the bronze coating of the medals for the third classified It also affected the Spanish artistic swimming teamwho won the medal after an acrobatic routine exercise that earned him fourth place on the last day and third in the general classification. After verifying the poor quality of the metal, he protested to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which even committed to changing the medals.