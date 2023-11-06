The 24-year-old son finds the bodies of his parents in the bedroom, now lifeless. There are stab wounds on their body. The most accredited hypothesis is that of murder-suicide

The 24 year old son he found i parents’ bodies in the bedroom, now lifeless. Luigi Buccino and Vita Di Bono, these are the names of the two victims, lost their lives for causes yet to be ascertained. Even if the most accredited hypothesis is that of a murder-suicide. In fact, stab wounds were found on the bodies of the two spouses. In shock the son called for help.

On Sunday 5 November a 24 year old boy entered the home of his parents, who lived in a apartment in Corbetta, in the province of Milan. Around 3.10 pm she called the Carabinieri: when the agents of the Abbiategrasso company arrived, the two spouses were already lifeless.

The 24-year-old boy said he entered the house and immediately discovered the lifeless bodies of the mother and father. The 118 health workers, doctors and paramedics arrived immediately on site, a house located in via Piave in Corbetta. But for the 54-year-old man and the 47-year-old woman there was nothing left to do.

Luigi Buccino had recently turned 54. He lived with his wife Vita Di Bono, 47 years old, in this house in Corbetta. The Carabinieri and doctors found it stab wounds on both bodies.

According to a first hypothesis it seems that it was a murder-suicide. The woman, a 47-year-old housewife, had psychiatric problems. Some relatives said that she had already tried to take her own life in the past.

Parents’ bodies in the bedroom: the son had been living with them for some time

According to what was told to the officers, the 24-year-old son had temporarily returned to live with his parents because renovations were underway in his home.

According to the Carabinieri, the woman hit her husband while he slept, using a kitchen knife, found near the body of the housewife, who later turned the weapon towards herself.