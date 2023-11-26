The Colombian delegation made history in the seventh edition of the Parapan American Games in Santiago de Chile 2023 and achieved his best performance in the jousts.

The country He took third place on the podium, for the first time in history, after finishing with 161 metals, divided into 50 gold, 53 silver and 58 bronze. It was only behind the United States, which was second with 55 gold, 58 silver and 53 bronze, and Brazil, which extended its hegemony after winning 343 medals: 156 gold, 98 silver and 89 bronze.

Colombia improved its participation in the Parapan American Games from four years ago, surpassing the 47 gold medals he won in Lima 2019, This year he achieved three more.

In addition, she won 18 more medals than in Lima 2019 (there were 133) and that left her in fourth place in the medal table.

FINAL medal table Parapan American Games BRA 🇧🇷: 156🥇98🥈89🥉

USA 🇺🇸: 55🥇 58🥈53🥉

COL 🇨🇴: 50🥇58🥈 53🥉

MEX 🇲🇽: 29🥇46🥈 50🥉

ARG 🇦🇷: 25🥇36🥈 52🥉

CHI 🇨🇱: 16🥇20🥈 15🥉

CUB 🇨🇺: 12🥇 8🥈 15🥉

CAN 🇨🇦: 9🥇 15🥈28🥉

ECU 🇪🇨: 7🥇 7🥈 5🥉

The national athletes became strong in para-athletics and para-swimming, disciplines in which they won 78 percent of the gold medals: the para-athletes took 20 and the para-swimmers 19.

Karen Palomeque She was the most successful Colombian of all the events, after breaking three Parapan American records and winning five gold medals in para-athletics: she won in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, four-percent mixed relay and the long jump.

“What was done in Santiago is very satisfactory for everyone and although we wanted to be second, being on the final podium of the Parapan American Games fills us with pride and drives us a lot,” said the woman from Antioquia.

On the other hand, José Gregorio Lemos, champion in javelin throwing, broke the world record of 61.76 meters.

