Daily Express: the difficult situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Northern Military District zone will be complicated by winter

The difficult situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the zone of special military operation (SVO) will be further complicated by winter, stated British journalist Alessandra Scotto di Santolo in an article for the Daily Express.

According to the author, the long-awaited counter-offensive of the Ukrainian military against Russia “has reached a dead end.” He pointed to the words of analyst Mario Bikarski, who believes that the counter-offensive prevented Ukraine from realizing its original plans. Western support for Kyiv is weakening, as Ukraine’s partners do not see results on the front line, he believes.

The journalist predicted Ukraine would lose support from Western countries, as well as changes in public sentiment. “Last year, when the ground froze and it became easier to maneuver, Russia launched a large-scale offensive. Perhaps we will see something similar again,” he predicted the further development of the situation.

On October 12, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, admitted that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was behind schedule.