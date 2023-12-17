Available Paranoid the new extreme horror adventure from Madmind Studio, which however doesn't seem to be liked very much, considering that the Steam reviews they are for the most part negative .

What's wrong

Paranoid is a psychological horror which tells the story of Patrick Calman, a 31-year-old man who lost his entire family under mysterious circumstances: his parents died brutally and his sister suddenly disappeared for unknown reasons.

Virtually becoming a recluse, Calman receives a phone call from what appears to be his sister. His life changes so radically.

Despite the intriguing premises and the usual extreme execution of the developers of Agony and Succubus, users are criticizing it for the very short duration (under three hours) and for a very weak second part compared to the first.

According to some reviews, you could get to the end in less than an hour and a half if there were no gods puzzle cumbersome games designed specifically to slow down players.

In addition to this, there would also be many performance problems and many bugs, with assorted crashes. All these problems explain why currently 68% of reviews are negative. It must be said that so far not many have reviewed it, given that there are only 67 reviews on the Steam page.

However, if you are interested in Paranoid you can buy it for €24.50.