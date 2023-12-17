In recent days the name of Hideo Kojima has returned to relevance after a few months of absence, we have been able to see this with his comment regarding the trailer for Mad Max: Furiosahis appearance at the event The Game Awards and also for the first advance of something significant. The latter is clearly the documentary that had been discussed about the creator of Metal Gear Solidwho is going to tell us about his life and time in the video game industry that we love so much.

Since its initial announcement, not much had been mentioned about it, but now the man himself Kojima has mentioned that the name of the material is Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worldswhich will have its place on the streaming platform Disney Plusalthough in Latin this could change and become Star Plus. So we will have to wait until it is finally released next year.

Here the statement and the trailer:

My documentary film “HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS” which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in June, will be distributed worldwide in the spring of 2024.

My documentary “HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS,” which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in June, will be distributed worldwide in spring 2024. The film will be distributed exclusively on Disney+. Directed and photographed by Glen Milner. The cast includes George Miller, Guillermo del Toro, Norman Reedus, Nicolas Winding Refn, Grimes, Woodkid, Churches, Mamoru Oshii, Shinji Mikami and Shinya Tsukamoto.

A documentary that closely follows Hideo Kojima, one of the best Japanese game creators and famous around the world. Those celebrities also appear in the main story as commentators! Hideo Kojima is one of the world's greatest game creators and the creator of “Metal Gear Series” and “DEATH STRANDING”, which created a huge boom around the world and created enthusiastic fans not only in Japan but also throughout the world. world. the world. This work takes a close look at director Kojima's creative process from the establishment of his independent studio to the completion of Death Stranding, and explores the influence and potential of games when viewed from an artistic perspective through the work created by the director. Kojima. Director Kojima and the cast include George Miller, Guillermo del Toro, Norman Reedus, Nicolas Winding Refn, Grimes, Woodkid, Chvrches, Mamoru Oshii and Mikami. Several artists and creators active in the film and music scene, such as Shinji and Shinya Tsukamoto, appear in the main story as commentators. How will they talk about the true face of director Kojima? Pay attention to the true face that can only be seen from the perspective of a famous creator. What is the true face of director Kojima that is revealed through close coverage? What path did “DEATH STRANDING” take in production? Please look forward to this documentary, a must see for fans!

As for the release date, it has only been mentioned that it will be next spring. 2024.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: All fans of this video game creator will not want to miss the opportunity to get hold of the information that will be revealed here. It is quite striking that there will be important guests of the caliber of Guillermo del Toro and even Shinji Mikami.