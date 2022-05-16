Survey by Paraná Pesquisas says that the deputy Marília Arraes (Solidarity) leads the contest for the government of Pernambuco, with 28.8% of the voting intentions. Here’s the intact (587 KB) of the survey.

Raquel Lyra (PSDB) and Miguel Coelho (Union Brazil) are tied within the margin of error (2.6 pp). The pre-candidates have 16% and 13.6%, respectively. Anderson Ferreira (PL) appears next with 12.1%.

then it’s Danilo Cabral (PSB), with 7.1%, and João Arnaldo (Psol), with 1.3%. Jones Manoel (PCB) scored less than 1% in voting intentions.

The survey surveyed 1,510 voters in 60 municipalities in Pernambuco from May 10 to 14, 2022. The margin of error is 2.6 percentage points more or less, at a confidence interval of 95%. The research cost R$ 45,000.00. The TSE registration is PE-04682/2022.

The research also tested a scenario without Raquel Lyra. In this one, Marília rises to 34.9%, while Coelho oscillates to 15.4%.

