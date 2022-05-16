Over the years, since its founding in the 1970s, pixar It has not only become synonymous with quality in animated films, but also a channel for transmitting iconic stories full of reflections and messages about real life. In that sense, they had the renowned film “Soul”, which was dressed in emotional sequences and focused on a more adult audience.

After that, although somewhat more softened, it was followed by “Luca”, which highlights the value of friendship, and “Red”, in which a metaphor for menstruation was made. Now, the acclaimed studio is about to reconnect with its fans with a new proposal: “Elementary”.

“Elemental” is the new animated movie from Pixar. Photo: Disney Pixar (via Deadline)

YOU CAN SEE: “Lightyear”: New Trailer Reveals Buzz Lightyear’s Mistake That Takes Him To The Future

For this exciting bet, pixar He already seems to have everything ready to launch his plans, because, according to Variety, his premiere for June 16, 2023 . Not only that, but they have also shared a first conceptual art and even details of its plot.

The plot is as follows: “the film travels with an unlikely couple, Ember Y Wade, in a city where residents of fire, water, earth and air coexist. The incandescent girl and the boy who goes with the flow are about to discover something elemental: how much they have in common.

Concept art for “Elemental”. Photo: Disney Pixar (via Deadline)

YOU CAN SEE: From “Avatar 2″ to “Black Panther 2″: what is coming for Disney this 2022

As for his address, it has been confirmed that the filmmaker Peter Sonn will be in charge of the project. The filmmaker has already had experiences within the animation house, since he was behind “A great dinosaur” and the short “Partly cloudy”. For his part, Denise Ream (“A great dinosaur” and “Cars 2″) will be the producer.

“My parents immigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a busy grocery store in the Bronx,” Sohn said.

“We were one of many families who ventured into a new land with hopes and dreams, all mixed together in one great cocktail shaker of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That’s what led me to ‘Elemental,’” she added.