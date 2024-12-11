After her injury at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Salma Paralluelo finally reappears in a call-up with Barça, in which Kika Nazareth also enters after being discharged. On the other hand, Alexia Putellas is still recovering from her muscle setback in the triceps surae of her right leg. The 21-year-old from Zaragoza has suffered continued physical discomfort and after following a strict recovery plan has been able to enter Pere Romeu’s list for the Champions League away match against Swedish side Hammarby.

The coaching staff wanted to go little by little with the Aragonese forward, who had been ending matches with pain for a long time. His return comes after his brilliant last season, in which he scored 34 goals in 35 games.

Barça was reinforced in the summer transfer window with Polish attacker Ewa Pajor, who has 13 goals in all competitions. In total, Salma Paralluelo will have been off the playing field for 124 days.

During their visit to Hammarby in Sweden this Thursday, the culés will seek to mathematically certify their place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, in addition to arriving with options to be group leaders in the next European match against Manchester City, which has three more points.

