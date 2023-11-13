The front Miguel Almirón, from Newcastle English, will not play with the national team Paraguay the next matches against Chile and Colombia for the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, due to a thigh injury, the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) reported this Sunday.

In a statement, the Albirroja coaching staff indicated that Almirón suffered “a grade 1 muscle injury to the femoral biceps of the right thigh,” according to a report sent by Newcastle United.

The APF reported that Almirón “will not be able to be part of the next qualifying combo”, which Paraguay will play on November 16 in Santiago against Chile and on the 21st in Asunción against Colombia.

In that context, he wished the striker “a speedy recovery.” In addition, the Paraguayan Association indicated that the national team’s technical and medical staff “will provide constant monitoring” to the forward.

Almirón, 29 years old, wore the Albirroja in the qualifying matches that the Guaraní team played against Peru, Venezuela, Argentina and Bolivia.

This Friday, the Paraguay coach, the Argentine Daniel Garnero, announced the list of 28 called up for the qualifying matches, among which stand out Iván Leguizamón, from San Lorenzo de Almagro Argentine, and the forward Oscar ‘Tacuara’ Cardozo, who returns to the Paraguayan national team at 40 years old.

Paraguay, which has accumulated two defeats, one victory and a draw on its way to the World Cup, is in seventh place in the South American classification. For its part, the Red team occupies the eighth place and the coffee team is in fifth place.

