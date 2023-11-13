Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received His Excellency Yoweri Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, who is on a working visit to the country that will last several days.

His Highness the President of the State welcomed the guest president and the accompanying delegation to the UAE during the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi, expressing his wishes for success in his visit in order to develop cooperation relations between the two countries and push them forward in various fields.

His Highness and the President of Uganda discussed all cooperation paths, especially investment, economic, development, renewable energy, environment, sustainability, and other aspects of cooperation between the two countries, which are consistent with development priorities and serve their aspirations for progress and sustainable prosperity. They discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The two sides touched on the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE is hosting at the end of this month as part of strengthening international efforts to deal with the challenges of climate change and bring about a radical change in global climate action.

For his part, the Ugandan President expressed his country’s aspiration to open new horizons for economic and investment cooperation with the UAE in order to achieve their mutual interests.

The meeting was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Diwan. The Presidency, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and a number of officials.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Ugandan President, which includes a number of ministers and senior officials.