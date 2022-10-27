Aksys Games announces that starting today Paradigm Paradox is available in Europe exclusively on Nintendo Switch. We will be able to buy the title both digitally through Nintendo eShop that in physical edition through theAksys Europe Online Store. To celebrate the launch, we will also be able to purchase a special edition that includes the soundtrack CD, which will be available while supplies last.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for Paradigm Paradoxwishing you a good vision as always.

Paradigm Paradox – Launch Trailer

