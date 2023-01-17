Mexico.- The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced that it will take the new 20 Mexican pesos bill out of circulation, which was launched on the market in September 2021.

It was last year when the central bank of the Mexican Republic announced that, due to a change of plans in the autonomous body, the decision had been made to remove all the 20-peso bills presented by the bank from circulation. occasion of the Bicentennial of the Consummation of Mexican Independence. Given this, many have wondered what the paper money will be replaced with, and we will tell you right away.

On the occasion of the Bicentennial of the Consummation of Independence in 1821, the Bank of Mexico issued a new 20-peso bill, which came to replace the copy in which the face of the former president Benito Juárez.

Now, just over a year after being used in all types of transactions in Mexico, the central bank began with the withdrawal of the new 20-peso bill, which will be replaced with a new coin with the same denomination.

It should be noted that, officially, the new 20-peso bill will disappear completely from the Mexican market to 2025according to what is detailed by the central organism.

For its part, the Bank of Mexico recalled that all bills and coins that are in the process of withdrawal (such as the old 50 pesos, 100 pesos and 200 pesos, among others) maintain their minting value.

“The banknotes and coins in the withdrawal process still retain their liberating power; that is, they are worth the denomination they indicate, but by resolution of the Bank of Mexico they are withdrawn from circulation through the banks,” Banxico clarified.

Bill of 20 Mexican pesos that will be withdrawn by Banxico

It was in September 2012 when the Bank of Mexico put into circulation the new 20-peso note that stands out for its predominant colors green and red, as well as the illustration of the entry of the Triguarante Army to Mexico City.

In addition to this, on the reverse, the 20-peso bill presents the design of a manglas with the Mexican crocodile, the chocolate heron and the red mangrove of the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve.

For its part, it should be noted that the new 20-peso bill won the prize for the most beautiful banknote in Latin Americain the category of Best New Commemorative Banknote in Latin America, which was awarded by the company High Security Printing (HSP).