IDF discovers rocket launchers and ammunition at Hamas military base

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spoke about the discovery of Hamas warehouses with ammunition and rocket launchers. This was reported on Sunday, November 19 RIA News.

According to the IDF, the group’s arsenal was discovered during an operation at a Hamas military base. It was carried out by the Israeli military.

On November 19, it was reported that the Israel Defense Forces had launched large-scale assaults on Palestinian cities in the West Bank. Earlier, on October 27, Israel began expanding its ground operation in the Gaza Strip against Hamas.