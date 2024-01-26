The news that Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte got married secretly, surprising more than one. This information was provided by Javier Lobaton for a local newspaper and, in addition, gave exclusive details of this alleged union. Hours later, the Peruvian soccer player came out to deny the version in conversation with Rodrigo González, 'Peluchín', and clarified that that marriage does not exist. Below, in this note, all the details of what happened.

What did Javier Lobatón say about Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte?

Javier Lobaton He assured in an interview for the newspaper Trome that Paolo Guerrero and the mother of his two children, Ana Paula Consorte, they married in strict private. In this regard, the musician specified that this event took place in December 2023 and only Doña Peta, mother of the 'Predator', was present.

“No, I was not at the wedding because it was intimate and took place in Brazil. The marriage was at the end of December last year, it was an intimate wedding. Doña Peta was there,” were the words of Lobaton.

Javier Lobatón assured that Guerrero and Consorte got married.

What did Paolo Guerrero say about the alleged marriage with Ana Paula Consorte?

Paolo Guerrero decided to communicate with the TV host Rodrigo Gonzalez so that he could make it public knowledge that he had not contracted marriage with your partner Ana Paula Consorte.

In that sense, the popular 'Predator' was uncomfortable as a result of what he mentioned Javier Lobatón. “Paolo thanks me for denying it and says not to believe anything at all. He even points out that this man (Javier) has never been to a meeting with his family,” he said. 'Peluchín'.