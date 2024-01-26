The jury reached its decision after about three hours of deliberation.

The compensation far exceeds the minimum of $10 million that Carroll was seeking.

The jury awarded her compensatory damages of $18.3 million and punitive damages of $65 million.

Carroll, 80, sued Trump in November 2019 because he denied, five months earlier, that he had raped her in the mid-1990s in a dressing room at a Bergd and RafGoodman store in Manhattan, New York.

Trump, 77, says he has never heard of Carroll and that she made up the story to boost sales of her memoirs.

Trump had made several insulting comments about Carroll while he was president and called her a liar following her claim that he had sexually assaulted her.

On Thursday, Trump stood before a court in Manhattan, denying accusations of sexual assault and defamation against Carroll.

Since January 16, former Elle magazine writer Carroll (80 years old) has been facing Trump in this civil trial.

In a separate trial last year, Trump was convicted of sexually assaulting Carroll in 1996 and defaming her in 2022, and was obligated to pay her $5 million in compensation.

Despite a New York court unanimously convicting Trump in May 2023, the former president continued to denigrate the author, calling her a liar, “crazy,” and a “false woman” carrying a “false narrative.”