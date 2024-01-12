Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday 13 January 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrowSaturday 13 January 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love you need to take a moment to reflect and at work expect a nice proposal but before accepting, negotiate well. You will see that there will be excellent opportunities for success. You just have to be more calm and decisive.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 13 January 2024), in love you need to stay calm and not get caught up in the rush of solving everything immediately. At work, be careful not to argue with others.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the time has come to have a word with your partner and understand what's wrong. At work you are waiting for answers. Understand if there are opportunities for success, increases, contract renewals. On the other hand, new year, new life. Or at least so we hope.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you will feel a bit of difficulty in love, there is something that disturbs you but you have to understand what its origin is. At work you need to make up for lost time and be more productive. You will see that there will be excellent opportunities.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 13 January 2024), the time has come to throw yourself into love if you like someone. At work you are not entirely satisfied with how much you earn. Roll up your sleeves. Don't get angry if something doesn't go according to plan.

FISH

Dear Pisces, be careful of some small arguments with your partner and at work be careful of some colleagues who could hit you from behind. You will see that there will be excellent opportunities for success in every field. Soon there will be long-awaited news. Roll up your sleeves.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JANUARY 13 2024, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox tomorrow, is that of Pisces: watch out for some small arguments with your partner, but in general it will soon be the time for a turning point and great successes.

