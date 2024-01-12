Genoa – It will take “a strong race” to put them in difficulty “a strong team with a squad built for the top of the table”. Call everyone to unity Alberto Gilardino who tomorrow (Saturday 13 January) at Ferraris asked the rossoblù fans for “an extra round of applause” to support a team that, from a numerical point of view, arrives at the match in an emergency. “Ekuban had a problem and will not be in the match, as well as Thorsby, Puscas and for bureaucratic reasons Spencer – says Gilardino – from a numerical point of view we are in an emergency but I trust in whoever can be in the match”. Up front, therefore, Genoa will start with the Retegui-Gudmundsson pairing with Fini as the only alternative. “We expect much more from Retegui and he also has the desire to find himself – explains Gila – we need him. For me it's what we saw in the first part of the season. According to him, he's coming back, his motivations are many.”

Furthermore, for Gilardino, “another championship begins tomorrow. “We want to amaze but we're starting from scratch – he adds – a new tournament, 19 matches which may be different from those of the first part of the season”. Also because of the market. “We said goodbye to Dragusin but now Radu belongs to the past – says Gilardino – I worry about the boys I have now: there is the need to raise the bar even further and put one more brick to reach our goal”. The rossoblù coach, however, expects some new additions from the club. “I have a lot of trust in the club I talk to and ask every day – says Gilardino – I know very well that there is the desire and need to improve the team. I prefer to be harsh with the director at this stage and I hope that the message has arrived loud and clear. I'm the first to annoy the company: the others will strengthen themselves, the race will be more difficult and more uphill. And in January we will face teams like Salernitana, Empoli and Lecce in addition to Torino.”