Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 18 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday 18 September 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, over the next few hours, pay attention to work since you may experience some problems with colleagues and collaborators. Good week for love since you have Venus in your sign. But during the next few hours, hold on…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 18 September 2023), a week split in half awaits you since Tuesday and Wednesday will be tiring days but you will recover from Friday. In love it will go great with Mars in excellent aspect which strengthens sexuality and eroticism.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, important hours, if not days, await you as far as love is concerned given that you have positive Venus in your sign. You can clarify a situation or end something you no longer like. As far as work is concerned, you will have a few fewer doubts and new agreements are on the way.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, this week you will have to be very calm and act with caution. Things aren’t going well. In love you will be very indecisive and for this reason you try to avoid conflicts.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 18 September 2023), over the next few hours you will have an edge when it comes to love and friendship. You have favorable stars in love. Are you looking for a change at work.

FISH

Dear Pisces, this week you may have some problems regarding love, especially for those who don’t have the courage to change a story that isn’t working.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, SEPTEMBER 18 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Sagittarius: important hours, if not days, await you as far as love is concerned.

