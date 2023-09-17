Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 18 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Monday 18 September 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are about to experience a very difficult week, especially when it comes to love. All due to various indecisions and new responsibilities. Pay attention to tomorrow as you will be very nervous. As far as work is concerned, sudden changes are not recommended.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 18 September 2023), in love you want clarifications, a flashback cannot be ruled out. Lonely hearts will have to get busy. Uranus transiting your sign will make you want changes at work and you will be ready to question your role.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during this week in mid-September, love will finally proceed at its best after the crisis you had last week. As far as work is concerned, satisfactions are on the way.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, over the next few hours you will suffer a little at work since you will not be able to make yourself appreciated as much as you would like. In love, however, things will proceed well.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 18 September 2023), in these hours of September you will still be crazy in love but be careful not to give rise to failure stories. Important news also at work, especially at the beginning of the week.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the time has come for you to define a love story or make new encounters. The most important day for love will be Friday, mark it down! As for work, everything is going well and health will be stronger than before thanks to the Moon.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, SEPTEMBER 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Gemini: finally love will proceed at its best after the crisis you had last week.

