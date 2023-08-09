Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 9 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday 9 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love there is good news and if you are still single try to take advantage of the opportunities to meet new people. You are very busy at work but you should also carve out some time for yourself. You need it to recharge your batteries.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 9 August 2023), start planning your next trip because you need to unplug a bit and find the right energies. On the other hand, we are in the middle of August and you too need to recharge your batteries.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you need some levity in your life after all the stress that has been overwhelming you. At work, plan your next moves well. The future speaks of successes. Something doesn’t go as you would like, but soon everything is fixed.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you have a few issues to deal with but don’t get overwhelmed by worries about the future. At work, the time has come to believe in it more and take some risks. Perhaps not everything is going according to plan, but you will be able to take away great satisfactions.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 9 August 2023), look for more concreteness in love in addition to the usual words. Ban negativity at work, enjoy your successes. You will see that soon everything is fine.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are starting to suffer a little from the distance from your partner and this is making you suffer. Take more time for you and your significant other and just always work. Life is also made up of leisure. You can’t just think about profit and your job, you also have to think about the private sector.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Libra: good news in sight both for those who are single and for those who have been in a couple for some time and are looking for a soul mate.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO