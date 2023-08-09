The Colombian Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias Otoniel, considered one of the most dangerous and wanted capos in the world, He was sentenced this Tuesday in New York to 45 years in prison by drug traffickingconsidering him guilty of introducing several tons of drugs into USA.

After this, the former boss of the Del Golfo Clan I would have sent a letter to the president Gustavo Petro in which he expresses his intention to collaborate with Colombian justice.

According to the document published by the journalist Daniel Coronell, Otoniel would seek help in order to “repair the victims of the country, and especially to be able to contribute to the change and contribute to the construction of the truth”.

“That is why I reiterate my collaboration with the Supreme Court of Justicecriminal appeal room, special jurisdiction for peaceinstance judges, where I have been sentenced for violation of human rights, with the colombian people and with the whole world, so that through the truth, I can redeem and seek forgiveness for my actions, and in this way shine the justice and it can be shown that the Colombian conflict goes beyond what society and the world know about it,” he wrote in the letter addressed to the head of state.

It should be remembered that the 51-year-old leader of the violent Clan del Golfo had pleaded guilty last January in search of prison benefits, turning his statement around at first, when was extradited from Colombia in May 2022.

At that time, in his statement before the judge, the former leader of the Clan from 2012 to 2021, an organization terrorist, paramilitary and of drug trafficking accused of being “one of the largest cocaine distributors in the world,” acknowledged having sent USA 96.8 tons of cocaine through Central America and Mexico.

Who is Otoniel, the Colombian drug lord sentenced to 45 years in prison in the US?

The United States justice system sentenced the Colombian drug lord on Tuesday for each of the three drug trafficking charges to which he had pleaded guilty, although he will serve them simultaneously.

