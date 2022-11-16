November 16, 2022 09:11

Some websites leaked pictures and information about the foldable phone that Google will launch to compete with Samsung devices. In view of the newly leaked photos and videos, we note that the phone will have a foldable structure from the middle, and on one of the halves of its rear interface a triple-lens camera has been installed and in the camera frame there is an amplifier and an LED lamp, and the second section of the interface has an external screen in the middle of it from the top a small hole for a camera Also additional. The phone is supposed to have a 271g body, protection from water and dust according to the IPX8 standard, and it will also be equipped with a fingerprint scanner built into the main power button.According to the rt website. Its flexible primary screen will most likely be a 7.6-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, with a display resolution of (2208/1768) pixels, with a frequency of 120 Hz, while the external screen will come in a size of 6.2 inches with a frequency of 120 Hz. The phone will work with a Google Tensor processor, a Mali-G78 MP20 graphics processor, 12 GB of random access memory, and 256 GB of internal memory. It will also be equipped with a SIM card slot and eSIM technology to connect to cellular networks.

Source: agencies