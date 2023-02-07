Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday February 7, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as Your Facts) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are in a period of recovery. You are always willing to face battles and disputes, so it is never easy to talk about such a calm situation, even if there is still a positive trend. The period is interesting as far as love is concerned and whoever has closed a story, in these hours of February is thinking of staying on his behalf for a while. You want to unplug.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 7 February 2023), you are in first place among the best signs during the next few hours. What you are experiencing is a moment that will give great satisfaction, the only problem with this phase could be stubbornness. You can’t bear to be contradicted… You always (or almost always) want to be right. Misunderstandings could arise these days if you have to deal with a somewhat fussy partner…

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the time has come to overcome a wrong suffered. Even if you are doing important things in the workplace, it seems that someone is going against you, trying to throw a spanner in your works… It is difficult for you to go through your days without doing anything, but you must also be careful not to do too much. Love? Clarify yourselves.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the days you are experiencing are a bit special. You haven’t reached your goals yet. You can also take advantage of the situation to change your attitude a little towards those who are not entirely sincere with you… Right now there is no time to make too hasty judgments.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 7 February 2023), there is a certain amount of excitement in these hours, even if in general the situation is advantageous. All thanks to Jupiter who is favorable. During today, however, you will take it a bit for everything… You are not entirely wrong if you want to win a challenge, but don’t worry too much about trying to assert your reasons. Something to clarify in relationships with Aquarius and Scorpio.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you have to give a lot, but there will be important satisfactions. If you are preparing a serious and precise project, get ready because there may be some unforeseen events to deal with. Someone will have to solve some problem at the very last minute. You usually get acclaim from others.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Taurus: you are in first place among the best signs. What you are experiencing is a moment that will give great satisfaction.

