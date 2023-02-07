Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday February 7, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday February 7, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during today – February 7 – you don’t have to think about the past. Turn the page for good. Avoid bitter reflections, especially if there was a physical or personal problem in the summer of 2022. Many could reproach your slightly superficial and not very responsible way of dealing with certain situations.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 7 February 2023), the next few hours will be very promising, even if it must be said that in the last two days the dissonant Moon has caused too much boredom. You need to find love again and you could make a special acquaintance in these days. In the next few hours you could clarify something in the work. Changes ahead.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, over the next few hours, you would do well to appear more positive in front of the people close to you. It’s time to react with courage, to make a change in your working and sentimental life. You are able to do it!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, those born under this sign during today – February 7 – will have to deal with a person who will try to put a spoke in their wheels. Do not seek confrontation but find a definitive solution. Use your head well and follow your heart.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 7 February 2023), you’d better change your perspective on things and try to stay focused on the glass half full. A little optimism never hurts, even if many of you don’t think so… Try to think positive!

FISH

Dear Pisces, many of you today should lighten a burden or remove a pebble from the shoe that has been tormenting you for some time. Do it with courage and confidence. Those who love you will understand and follow you.

